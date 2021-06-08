Congressman Michael Cloud (TX-27) was recently reappointed to the U.S.-Mexico Interparliamentary Group (IPG), a bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives responsible for fostering dialogue with Mexico’s Congress on issues of importance to both nations. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy recognized Congressman Cloud’s leadership on border security and trade issues in appointing him to the IPG. Congressman Cloud first served on the IPG during the 116th Congress.
“It is critical that the U.S. and Mexico maintain a strong partnership,” said Congressman Cloud. “As trading partners, Texas and Mexico have a strong connection. I will keep working to make sure our state’s interests are represented in negotiations. As a whole, the IPG will continue to promote strong economic, immigration, and trade policies with our southern neighbor.”
“It is a privilege to name Michael to this important group,” said Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. “As a proud Texan, conservative, and active member of the Agriculture Committee, he knows that the United States and Mexico share more than a border. We share common interests in immigration, security, and trade that are vital for the prosperity and protection of our two nations. Especially now, as the humanitarian crisis at the border continues, this group needs members with deep expertise and a clear vision to work towards solutions and build mutual trust. That is why Michael was selected. I am confident that he will work tirelessly to strengthen bilateral relations and expand opportunities for Texas and America.”
Congressman Cloud has been to the southern border multiple times to see firsthand the extent of the humanitarian crisis currently underway, and he has been an outspoken advocate of funding border security and reforming asylum laws. He has met with congressional leaders on multiple occasions to discuss policy and offer advice on issues of border security and trade agreements.
“Congress should work with Mexico to fix the crisis on our shared border,” added Congressman Cloud. “If we work together and the Biden Administration does its job, we can solve the problems we’re currently seeing, save lives, and keep our country safe.”