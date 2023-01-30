Coastal Bend Publishing's 2022 Volleyball Super Team

Goliad’s Abby Yanta just wanted to finish strong her final volleyball season – one way or another.
Reaching the state tournament for a second time in her career was Yanta’s ultimate goal. But with her being the only senior on the Tigerettes’ roster, getting through rugged Region IV would have been a monumental task.
Yanta helped Goliad win its fourth-straight district title and reach the regional tournament, where the Tigerettes fell in four sets to eventual region champion Columbus.
But the 5-foot-10 outside hitter had a career-best 21 kills to go along with 12 digs and two blocks in the match.
“My main focus this year was to just finish with no regrets,” Yanta said. “I had a career-high in kills in my last volleyball game, so I definitely was not upset with the way the season ended.”
Yanta capped her high school volleyball career by being named the Player of the Year on the Coastal Bend Publishing 2022 Volleyball Super Team.
The Tigerettes compiled a 119-35 record in Yanta’s four seasons on the varsity.
“Replacing Abby on the court will be near impossible,” said Goliad coach Jess Odem. “She always brought leadership as soon as she entered the gym. With her being apart of the program for many years, she knew expectations and how to execute.”
Skidmore-Tynan sophomore outside hitter Jenna Vasquez was named Hitter of the Year. Three Rivers sophomore middle blocker Elly Stewart was selected Blocker of the Year.
Beeville senior libero Cylee Lopez was chosen Defensive Player of the Year, while Three Rivers junior Trista Boucher earned Setter of the Year honors.
Goliad freshman setter Karolynn Youngblood was named Newcomer of the Year and Skidmore-Tynan’s Holly Vasquez was selected Coach of the Year.
Yanta recorded 410 kills, 264 digs, 80 blocks and 40 service aces despite missing two weeks after undergoing a surgery unrelated to volleyball.
“The doctors told me I would be out for six weeks,” said Yanta, who was named the Most Valuable Player of District 29-3A. “I would have missed my entire season. But, thankfully, I recovered quickly.”
Yanta, who recently committed to play golf at Schreiner University and also stars on the Tigerettes’ basketball team, said she enjoyed mentoring her younger teammates this past season.
“We had a very, very young team,” Yanta said. “I can’t thank Coach Odem enough for allowing me to help lead the team. I hope they will take what I taught them and do even better next season.”
“Though she had all the right skills, being the only senior wasn’t always easy for her,” Odem said. “Of course, all girls will follow suit, but she didn’t have that fellow classmate to lean on when she was having a bad day like many other seniors normally would. Her job as a captain-leader on the court was difficult and she handled it so effortlessly.”
Jenna Vasquez was chosen the District 28-2A Most Valuable Player after recording 315 kills and 58 digs and leading the Lady Cats to the regional quarterfinals.
Stewart, a six-rotation middle blocker, also led her team to the regional tournament and had 562 kills, 99 blocks, 323 digs and 49 service aces. She was named the District 31-2A Co-MVP.
Lopez was chosen the Co-Defensive Specialist of the Year for District 30-4A after tallying 527 digs, 67 service aces and 45 assists.
Boucher shared the District 31-2A MVP honor with Stewart. She recorded 1,011 assists (8.9 per set), 91 service aces and 295 digs.
Youngblood was named the District 29-3A Setter of the Year, and finished with 972 assists, 68 service aces and 305 digs.
Holly Vasquez coached Skidmore-Tynan to a 12-0 district record. She also helped the Lady Cats overcome the tragic loss of player Kacy Rivers before the start of the season.
Coaches of the 19 high school volleyball teams in the Coastal Bend Publishing subscription area were asked to nominate players for the Super Team.
Named to the first team were Gregory-Portland sophomore setter Ashlyn Kelly, McMullen County freshman libero Jasey Naylor, Beeville freshman outside hitter Harper Green, Sinton junior outside hitter Macey Hill, Skidmore-Tynan senior middle blocker Neddia Gonzales, Refugio senior setter Chay Callis, Woodsboro senior setter Kenzie Scott, Gregory-Portland junior outside hitter Madison Kilgore, George West senior libero Julie Otero, Taft senior middle blocker Clarissa Martinez, Goliad junior outside hitter Kyla Hill, McMullen County junior outside hitter Jayden Jones, Three Rivers junior outside hitter Sara Mia Stewart, Skidmore-Tynan sophomore setter Mailey Hardin, and Kenedy junior setter Gabby Farias.
Second-team selections were Sinton junior middle blocker Autumn Galvan, Karnes City sophomore setter Mia Lopez, Goliad junior outside hitter Kasadi Neel, Sinton libero Lila McCain, Pettus junior setter Jocelyn Reyna, Sinton senior setter Lindsey Puente, Karnes City junior outside hitter Jaycee Polasek, Refugio sophomore middle blocker Bradi Fox-Smith, Woodsboro senior middle hitter/defensive specialist Maddie Niemann, Gregory-Portland senior libero Mckenzie Saathoff, George West senior outside hitter Jordan Hendrix, Taft junior outside hitter Lisette Garza, Three Rivers junior middle hitter/outside hitter Kourtney Zamzow, Gregory-Portland junior middle blocker Morgan Suggs, and Runge junior defensive specialist Katarina Garza.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•