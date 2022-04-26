County Commissioner Kirby Brumby claimed during the April 11 meeting of the commissioners court that Goliad County has footed the bill for road repairs that should have been paid for by the city of Goliad.
Brumby cited Local Government Code 43.106 and a memo from Texas Association of Counties attorney Jim Allison confirming, “If a city annexes property adjacent to the county road, it must also annex the county road right-of-way and assume responsibility for maintenance of that portion of the road.”
“After reading that, I thought, ‘Oh, Goliad County has some roads that join the city roads,” said Brumby, who is the commissioner for Precinct 3. “Some of them are in Precinct 3 and Precinct 2 and Precinct 1. According to the law, the city is supposed to maintain those, mow the grass, trim the limbs, and pave the road. Precinct 3 has been doing roadwork on city roads for quite a while.”
Brumby said parts of Ward Street and Manahuilla and Ballpark roads that have been maintained by the county should be the city’s responsibility.”
“I think it’s important not to confuse who owns the property that’s adjacent to these to these roads that we’re talking about,” Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said. “It doesn’t really matter that the city and the county own the property where the fairgrounds sit or the auditorium sits. It’s whether or not it’s within the city limits. We’ve checked it a number of different ways and it is. The road that runs behind the fairgrounds and all the roads contained at the fairgrounds, according to what we’ve read here, are the responsibility of the city of Goliad and not the county.”
Brumby suggested the county commissioners meet with city officials.
“We need to tell them that we’ve been taking care of several of their roads for many years and it is time for them to take charge of them because the county can’t legally maintain them. ... We’re spending county tax dollars for something the city is responsible for.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner David Bruns suggested checking with the state to affirm the roads in question are not county roads.
“I know Jim has given you the answer, but there may be other requirements,” Bruns said to Brumby.
“The city should know if they annexed it, it’s their road,” Brumby said.
“I’d recommend one of the commissioners call TAC and get a clarification on that,” Bennett said. “It’s pretty clear, but I’m not an attorney.”
Brumby said he didn’t think it was necessary to get clarification.
“Jim already has it in black-and-white right here,” Brumby said. “I’m the one who brought this up, so I’m happy to call him or call TAC to see if I can get another opinion. But I’m sure he’s going to say, “Here it is.’”
Brumby said he will also meet with city officials on the matter.
