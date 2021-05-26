Goliad’s county commissioners took a step in partnership with Gov. Greg Abbott this month.
At a May 10 meeting of commissioners court, the court unanimously approved of a resolution in support of request for federal funds to reimburse state and local governments for expenses incurred because of the federal government’s border policies.
Critiques of the federal government’s policies are well-documented throughout the state’s border crisis counties, including Goliad. The resolution is an attempt to regain resources for the county’s law enforcement, which has taken a toll dealing with illegal immigration activity.
“There’s a letter attached to the resolution written by Gov. Abbott, (it) basically says that he’s asking us to keep up with our expenses so we can turn them into the federal government and be reimbursed,” Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said.
In the letter, written April 26, Abbott acknowledges the crisis, as well as the declaration of disaster declared by Goliad and other counties throughout April.
“Even though the federal government has the duty to secure the border, the recent surge in illegal border crossings has forced the state and local governments to allocate resources and spend money to deal with the fallout of the border crisis … because the burden of these extra costs is a direct result of federal policies, the state of Texas will formally request that the federal government pay in pull these costs borne by the state and local governments,” Abbott wrote.
Currently, the county receives funding through the Rio Grande Valley sector of the Stonegarden Grant to assist with immigration enforcement. On the state level, Abbott has recently launched Operation Lone Star, putting millions of dollars per week into National Guard and Department of Public Safety trooper defense.
“Securing the border is the federal government’s responsibility, but the current crisis has placed a costly burden on the state of Texas and on our local governments,” Abbott wrote. “I strongly believe that your county, our state, and our fellow Texans should not be forced to shoulder these costs, and that the federal government should reimburse us in full.”
The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with the current funding, making waves on the local and statewide level when it comes to illegal immigration activity. On April 30, the office posted via its Facebook page that an ongoing investigation near the border between GCSO and Homeland Security officials resulted in a successful raid. The raid, conducted by Border Patrol of a hotel, found 15 illegal aliens being kept in four rooms of the “low-rent establishment.”
“While these investigations are time consuming and very intensive, connecting the dots and tracking down the criminals bringing their disgusting business to and through our county is the only real means of expressing our desire for them to avoid our county,” Sheriff Roy Boyd wrote. “We will continue to do our part to make our county a safe place to live and raise a family.”
