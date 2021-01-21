The year 2021 began on an agreeable note for Goliad County Commissioners Court when it comes to the area’s protectors.
During a Jan. 11 meeting, the first of the year for the court, commissioners voted to come to the aid of local volunteer fire departments in the budgetary department. A suggestion from Commissioner Alonzo Morales will up the funds for the VFDs of Ander-Weser, Schroeder, Fannin and Weesatche, while keeping the Goliad VFD fund healthy.
The suggestion, approved by commissioners, sees $5,000 come out of the Goliad VFD budget and into the coffers of the other four VFDs. An extra $5,000 will come out of the county’s uncommitted funds, giving the VFDs $10,000 for expenses on fuel, tires and insurance (or $2,500 per VFD). Goliad VFD’s budget will go from $45,000 annually to $40,000 for 2021, while the other VFDs will now have budgets in the range of $12,500.
After several meetings between VFD chiefs and presidents, a vote was determined and taken to commissioners at the beginning of the meeting. The meeting’s conclusion was that the county’s VFD budget should be split six ways, with Goliad VFD receiving two “pieces” of $14,500, while the other four VFDs would also take a $14,500 slice.
Having the Goliad VFD budget slashed down to $29,000 was not a suitable number for some commissioners, giving initial hesitancy on the issue.
“I’m a little concerned taking money from any department,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards said. Edwards offered to pay insurance costs for other departments, but was told it was not possible due to 501c3 nonprofit regulations. Funds for VFDs can come from budgeted allocations or donations, but not direct payment of insurance.
The six-way split suggestion was made due to what VFD representatives said were the other four being “barely above ground,” unable to recoup much fundraising due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Raffles for rifles and other such events brought back some lost money, but not half of what the yearly operating costs for a station are, it was noted.
“I believe all the fire departments do a wonderful job. I do realize that Goliad probably does go more times, but I think the other fire departments probably (deserve) a better share of the money. All of them have issues, because of the 2020 situation we had, things were difficult to raise more money,” Commissioner Kirby Brumby stated in his first meeting in the court chair.
Morales then offered the compromise between the six-way split and a complete shunning of the other four VFDs. He reasoned that there shouldn’t be discussion of taking away funds from other departments, but rather the adding of funds from the county budget. He then suggested the lowering of the city budget to $40,000, while adding the uncommitted funds.
Representatives from the Ander-Weser, Schroeder, Fannin and Weesatche VFDs each gave their approval of the amended agreement, and it was then passed through the court.
The other major announcement of the meeting was the authorization of Jan. 26 as the date of a public hearing on the creation of the Goliad County Reinvestment Zone-SP-Peregrine. The zone is created for the purposes for tax abatement to provide economic development for the Solar Prime solar plant project, slated for 2,700 acres at the south end of the county.
County Judge Mike Bennett noted that other partners, such as the Goliad Independent School District, are on board with the project, and that the project will move “a lot faster” than the county’s previous solar agreement with Austin-based Caprock Renewables.
“Everyone’s ready to go,” Bennett said.
The public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the Goliad County Courtroom.
