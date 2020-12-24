The final Goliad Commissioners’ Court meeting of 2020 discussed a bevy of issues in a Dec. 14 session that extended over 90 minutes, with the continued push for solar energy being first up for the court.
Commissioners approved a retainer agreement between the county and Allison, Bass, & McGee LLP in response to the Solar Prime project tax abatement. Solar Prime, based out of Denver, has been in talks with county officials to build a 300 megawatt solar plant on the southern end of the county near FM 2441. If an agreement is reached in early 2021, based on documents filed with the Texas Comptroller’s Office, the plant could become operational by 2023.
The solar project is one of several the county is looking at to recoup the loss in revenue from the impending closure of the Coleto Creek Power Plant. The plant’s owners and operators, Vistra/Luminant, announced that the plant will be shut by the end of 2027, but did specify that earlier shutdown is a possibility.
“No one knows what the real answer is, but we have to be prepared to make up this shortfall,” County Judge Mike Bennett said.
Later in the meeting, there was contention when discussion pivoted to approving a contract for professional services with Allison, Bass & McGee. The contract acts as a retainer for the attorney services on civil matters, including working out the agreement with Solar Prime. The county does not currently have a legal team set up to handle civil matters, only criminal.
“It’s nothing more than going to an attorney when we need an attorney,” Bennett said.
However, language in the contract may act as what Bennett called a “roadblock” in moving forward with the projects. The language states that Bennett would have to come before commissioners court before engaging with an attorney on civil matters, and would have to receive majority approval on what topics can be discussed. The passage of time between court meetings, argued Bennett, would make quick communication between himself, attorneys and Solar Prime difficult.
“I’m doing my best to get some money brought into this county,” Bennett said. “I don’t understand the roadblocks at all. It’s a mystery to me.”
The contract was approved for the all-inclusive civil work as needed, as the court deemed it necessary to have for various civil matters.
If Solar Prime were to reach an agreement with the county, the plant would pay $1,163,686 in property taxes during the first year of operation, according to the terms of the abatement agreed upon by the county in August 2019.
Setting terms of a job description and salary for an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) administrator was also on the agenda. Since Oct. 1, there has been no money spent in the administrative budget on EMS, with the salary of the position currently slated at $51,611 plus benefits. Public comment from Sheriff Kirby Brumby stated that it was “unfair” for the salary of an EMS administrator to be higher than those for elected officials, specifically the county judge, county attorney and county sheriff.
According to research from PayScale, the average annual salary of an EMS director is $70,222, with the minimum annual pay at around $41,000. It was also noted at the meeting that two EMS employees recently transferred to a similar positions in Calhoun County, due to a disparity in overtime pay.
“We’re going to find out what the competition looks like, and we will go out accordingly,” Bennett said.
A proper job description for the role will be presented at the next commissioners meeting, and the court tabled further discussion on the position until that time.
“We can get this figured out, and we’re going to try to do that,” Bennett said.
Another group of life-saving citizens were discussed when it came time to allocate $87,000 worth of county funds to local volunteer fire departments.
Two prior meetings between VFD representatives were held, with a conclusion made that the Goliad VFD covers the widest space of the five departments (Goliad, Ander-Weser, Schroeder, Fannin and Weesatche). Therefore, one potential idea broached was to divide the county into six parts instead of five, splitting up Goliad VFD into two parts, and giving two out of the six distributions of funds to Goliad.
Many small-town VFDs have been struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, with Schroeder VFD in particular lamenting the loss of potential fundraising events. The annual contribution by the county is the only direct county funding received by the VFDs.
“I think we’re at a spot here where we have more fires than we have dollars … it’s a group of good people trying to do the right thing,” Bennett said. “There aren’t enough dollars to go around to meet everyone’s taste buds.”
Wanting “fire wagons to roll” is the goal for Bennett, who asked the VFD representatives to reconvene one more time to figure out a comprehensive plan for allocating the funds.
Other topics discussed and/or approved at the Dec. 14 session included:
•Discussion, but no action, on purchasing a double-wide mobile home for EMS. Precinct 4 Commissioner David Burns brought this to the court’s attention, stating that the single-wide mobile home currently used is cramped with EMS workers. Bennett suggested looking for a rental house instead of a trailer, with that being agreeable for the moment. “Anything to give them more space,” Bruns said.
•Discussion, but no action, on moving Commissioners Court meetings back to 9 a.m. from the current 6 p.m. meetings. Several public comments stated their pleasure in the 6 p.m. meetings, finding it easier for their schedule. Currently, several court sessions are scheduled in the commissioners courtroom on the second or fourth Mondays in 2021, with Bennett saying he will meet with judges to try and shift their schedule. The court is keeping the public comment in mind, while noting that citizens may watch at their own convenience via the county’s Facebook or YouTube pages.
•Approval of a resolution designating January 2021 as School Board Recognition Month in Goliad County.
•Approval of a proposal for permanent restoration of fiber-optic cable from the library to the junction at Market St., restoring cable that had been broken via accident.
•Approval to finance repairs for county employee Vickie Quinn’s vehicle, which had been damaged while conducting county business, hauling election equipment following the Nov. 3 general election. Quinn learned that if she applied for this through insurance, it would reclassify her vehicle, making rates go up. “If you’re a county employee and you’re using your personal vehicle, and you have an accident, it’s on you,” she said. The county voted to help her out with her damages.
•Approval to add Goliad County Appraisal District employees to Goliad County medical insurance, pending appraisal district employees’ decision to join the insurance roll. Bennett suggested looking into their own insurance through the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) first, as it may be a cheaper and easier option. If needed, however, the employees are now allowed to be added to the roll.
