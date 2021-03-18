Over a month after its impact, Winter Storm Uri is still making its cruel presence felt throughout Texas and the Goliad area.
At a March 10 meeting of Goliad City Council, city officials broached the Uri subject through several water-based issues. Council was given an update from Public Works Director Earl Henning on the situation, followed by a motion concerning citizen water bills.
Henning stated that freeze damage from the storm left cracks in the city’s lift station water pumps, as well as did “quite a bit of damage” to plumbing in public restrooms. He noted that the public restroom issue will be fixed in time for the Goliad County Fair, which takes place Wednesday through Saturday at the fairgrounds.
Overall, though, Henning said the public works department “held tough” and “did good” considering the circumstances, especially when it came to water safety. The city of Goliad was one of few in the larger Coastal Bend area to not undergo a water boil notice after Uri, as drinking water remained clean enough to be used without a two-minute boil beforehand.
As for citizen water bills, officials said about 15 Goliad residents had called in and asked for adjustments on their February bills due to the storm. The city found that roughly 30 February bills were off-kilter from their usual amount.
Council decided to look at what other cities had been doing in the case of water bill spikes due to leaks and other problems. One city policy poured over was Victoria’s, which averaged out the December and January water bills for a resident damaged by Uri. Goliad’s motion for those customers is for them to pay their January bill amount in place of February’s spiked number.
The motion will extend to any resident that calls in and reports a spike in February’s bill due to the storm. During Uri, there were no late fees assessed to Goliad water bills, and no citizen had their water turned off by the city.
Damages from the storm are still applicable for assistance through FEMA, with the latest update given March 11 by Office of External Affairs representative Maria E. Figueroa.
In the update, it is stated that the easiest way to apply for online assistance will be through the 24-hour, seven-day application process on DisasterAssistance.gov. There, applications may be received for assistance, which provides help for items not covered by insurance for homeowners and renters.
The following types of assistance may be provided by FEMA through the Individuals and Households Program:
• Temporary housing assistance: Financial assistance to homeowners or renters to rent a temporary place to live if a home is unlivable because of the disaster, and you have no insurance coverage for temporary housing. If there are no rental properties available, government housing units may be provided in some areas “as a last resort.”
• Lodging expenses reimbursement: Reimbursement of hotel expenses for homeowners or renters for short periods of time due to inaccessibility or utility outage, if not covered by insurance or any other program.
• Home repair: Financial assistance to homeowners to repair disaster-caused damage to their primary residence, when the damage is not covered by insurance, to make the home safe, sanitary, and fit to occupy.
• Home replacement: Financial assistance to homeowners to help replace their home destroyed in the disaster, when the damage is not covered by insurance.
• Permanent housing construction: Direct or financial assistance for the construction or repair of a home. This type of help occurs only in certain unique cases where no other type of housing assistance is possible.
Financial assistance is also available for necessary expenses and serious needs directly caused by Uri, including:
• Child-care expenses
• Medical and dental expenses
• Funeral and burial expenses
• Damages to essential household items (room furnishings, appliances); clothing; tools (specialized or protective clothing and equipment) required for an occupation; necessary educational materials (computers, schoolbooks, supplies)
• Fuel for the primary heat source (heating oil, gas)
• Clean-up items (wet/dry vacuum, dehumidifier)
• Damage to an essential vehicle
• Moving and storage expenses caused by the disaster
Due to the majority of home damages being inside the residence, many FEMA assistance applicants will require a virtual home inspection for those that reported a home not safe, sanitary or functional. Inspectors will initiate the inspection process by offering it via video streaming, such as FaceTime or Zoom.
During inspection, applicants will be asked questions about the type and extent of damage sustained. During video streaming, the applicant will have the opportunity to show the inspector their areas of concern (such as roof, windows, floor, ceiling, basements, etc). A video assessment can be combined with an exterior-only inspection, when necessary.
For more information, contact Maria E. Figueroa at 202-716-5769 or Maria.Figueroa@fema.dhs.gov.
