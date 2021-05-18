Goliad County went into action backing responsible, constitutional gun ownership this past month.
At an April 12 meeting of the county’s commissioners court, the court passed a preservation resolution declaring Goliad County a “Second Amendment Safe Haven” county, which means that local law and other officials will not enforce any unconstitutional firearm restrictions and laws. The resolution also declares that the county will not authorize or use funds for the purpose of enforcing law that infringes on Second Amendment rights.
“The second amendment is under attack in the United States,” County Judge Mike Bennett said. “There’s been a number of counties that have deemed themselves Second Amendment (safe havens).”
Bennett explained that himself and the court “took an oath” to support and defend the constitutions of the United States and the state of Texas, which also lays out a right to keep and bear arms in lawful defense in Article 123.
Prior to passing, commissioner Alonzo Morales suggested sending the resolution along to the South Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association, in order to tell the organization the county has signed onto the resolution.
The Second Amendment Sanctuary (or “safe haven”) movement has gained major traction in Texas, with Goliad becoming the 82nd county in the state to declare a pro-Second Amendment resolution. The movement also has support in Austin, namely from Gov. Greg Abbott, who wishes for a similar resolution statewide.
“I want to make sure that Texas becomes a Second Amendment sanctuary state so that no government official at any level can come and take your gun away from you,” Abbott said during the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s 2021 Policy Orientation.
In March, Rep. Justin Holland (R-Rockwell) introduced House Bill 2622 to Texas legislators, stating that the bill’s main crux is “Texas state agencies and other political subdivisions would be prohibited from enforcing or providing assistance to federal agencies on any new federal laws, orders, rules or regulations on firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition inside the state.”
