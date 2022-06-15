Goliad County commissioners have unanimously approved a resolution to oppose unfunded mandates issued by the state through the Texas Legislature.
During the May 25 meeting of the commissioners court, Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said counties in the state are “compelled to take on these unfunded mandates” that don’t come with a “checkbook or credit card.”
“I think with budgets tightening and inflation ... and some people just don’t like to be told what to do,” Bennett said. “These people in Austin say, ‘That sounds nice’ and they pass it and it costs us lots of money, no matter what the issue is, whether it’s mental health or whatever. They don’t provide any funding for it. It puts small counties like us in a real bind.”
The resolution states that “every unfunded mandate results in a
mandatory increase in property taxes.”
The resolution calls for “passage of legislation in the form of an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Texas that would expressly prohibit the imposition of a mandatory governmental program on Texas counties, whether by an act of the Texas Legislature or a state agency or by executive order, unless the State of Texas has fully funded and disbursed all necessary funds to enable counties to operate said government program.”
There was no discussion by commissioners after Bennett’s proposal of the resolution. Precinct 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales made the motion to approve the resolution. The motion was seconded by Precinct 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards.
Earlier in the meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a resolution in support of the grant application to the Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program of the Texas Historical Commision.
“It’s around a $1.3 million grant for the addition that’s coming off the side of the building,” Bennett said. “In addition to that, we’ve asked for some help with redoing some of the interior finishes and replacing the elevator in the building as well.”
Bennett said the elevator was installed in 1965.
“What’s wrong with the elevator now,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Kirby Brumby asked Bennett.
“It breaks a lot,” Bennett said. “That’s what’s wrong with it.”
Commissioners approved $179,277.23 of purchases by the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office through the American Rescue Plan Grant funds.
The purchases of various radio equipment and a body scanner were made without the consent of the commissioners court.
“We’re not happy that the process wasn’t done properly ourselves,” Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd said. “I don’t like the way this kind of came through.”
Brumby asked Boyd if the GCSO had gone through a bidding process before the purchases were made.
“No, it was all BuyBoard,” Boyd said.
Morales wanted to make sure the GCSO understood that future expenses using the funds has to come before the court.
“That comes with the federal rules because it is federal money,” Precinct 4 Commissioner David Bruns said.
In other action:
• Commissioners adopted the county’s annual investment policy.
• Commissioners approved a bond for Michelle Duval of the county treasurer’s office.
• Commissioners approved line item transfers totaling $5,084.53 for Precinct 2’s purchases of an ice machine and office supplies.
• Commissioners approved the purchase of shredder blades for Precinct 4.
