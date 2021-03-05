Court assesses Uri damage

The wrath of Winter Storm Uri created shockwaves throughout the entire Coastal Bend, hitting Goliad County with severe power loss in the week of Feb. 15-19.
During the storm, county officials scrambled to receive generators in order to create a warming shelter for residents. The Julie Wimberly Building at the Goliad County fairgrounds was chosen as refuge, as those left without power were treated to heat and warm meals.
Convening in the aftermath of Uri, Goliad County Commissioners Court broached the county’s response to the disaster, with Commissioner Kenneth Edwards wanting Goliad residents “to know we weren’t sitting on our hands.” The county was largely at the mercy of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which has come under heavy fire for its handling of power loss in Goliad and beyond.
“ERCOT sent out an email on the Friday before the storm hit, basically saying that the worst thing that would happen is that we would have rolling blackouts,” County Judge Mike Bennett said. “There are questions being asked all over the state ... where the power went out, and stayed out. It was a hard time for a lot of people.”
Instead of a “rolling blackout,” where counties would be shut out of power for a limited amount of time, Goliad’s powerless situation lasted five days. On the evening of Feb. 16, 2,384 of the county’s 4,468 tracked electricity customers were missing power, per PowerOutage.US.
“Nobody told us the power was going to be off five days,” Edwards said. “As far as I knew, it was a rolling blackout and it was gonna come back on. When we finally decided it wasn’t coming on, the judge got in action and got us some generators, got us a place to warm up.”
Edwards also shared his frustrations with the statewide mishandling of the storm.
“In my view, the best thing they could’ve done is told us ‘we’re not putting your power on.’ We could’ve moved on and taken care of folks. In my lifetime, I’ve never seen anyone cut off the power and leave it off.”
The Wimberly Building refuge was a success, with hundreds of meals given out by Goliad County Jail staff.
“Once we found out that it was what it was, instead of what they said it was, we got some generators going and did the absolute best we could,” Bennett said. “I hope everybody fared well and was safe during the event. We’ll see what happens next time.”
Bennett commended the City of Goliad’s Public Works Director, Earl Henning, for working “24 hours” in order to stop the loss of water throughout Goliad. The city was “one of the few,” said Bennett, that did not have to undergo a water boil notice after the storm.
To assess county damages post-Uri, Goliad residents are asked to fill out a survey online at https://tdem.texas.gov/warm/. Information collected from the survey will help officials from across the state gain more clarity on storm damages to Texas residents.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) left Goliad County off of the initial list of 77 counties that achieved federal disaster status after the storm, something that comes with confusion to officials.
“We turned in our paperwork ... we were told by our TDEM representative that the federal government arbitrarily decided to remove names of counties that were on the list, took them off,” Bennett said. “We don’t know what the reason for that was ... the bottom line is that no one knows the answer to why any of this is occurring, but there are a lot of people that are asking the question.”
FEMA has lent one hand in the form of emergency food rations for the county, which were picked up between Feb. 24-27. The foodstuffs have a nearly indefinite shelf life when stored at room temperature, providing meals for families in need.
