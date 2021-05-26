The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commision, through its Area Agency on Aging and Aging & Disability Resource Center, is providing financial assistance to those facing financial challenges resulting from COVID-19.
Residents of Goliad, DeWitt, Calhoun, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties over the age of 60, and /or individuals with disabilities of any age, are eligible for this one-time assistance. Eligible expenses include medications, housing and utility bills, health supplies, groceries, and more.
“This financial assistance has been of great help to many community residents who are unable to afford to pay their bills or buy essential items because of COVID-19,” said Cheree Biggs, Coordinator of the Area Agency on Aging.
For more information, call toll-free at 855-937-2372 or 855-YES-ADRC.