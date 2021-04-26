Cuero Regional Hospital announced on March 8 that it has been recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this 11th annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX.
“This is a huge honor for our organization to be listed along with eight leading rural hospitals in our great state of Texas,” said Lynn Falcone, CEO of Cuero Regional Hospital. “The areas that were considered, including quality outcomes, patient perspective, financial efficiency, as well as others, show that not only is our rural hospital a leader in terms of providing compassionate care, but also prudent with our resources and running the organization on strong financial footing, which is key to our continued growth and success in the communities we so proudly serve. I am proud of our team for their contributions that helped us achieve this award,” said Falcone.
To determine the 2021 list, the Chartis Center used the Hospital Strength INDEX, which assesses performance in eight areas: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.
“The Top 100 program continues to illuminate strategies and innovation for delivering higher quality care and better outcomes within rural communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to be able to spotlight the efforts of these facilities through the INDEX framework, particularly those rural providers making the top 100 for the first time in 2021.”
The Rural & Community Hospital category, which was introduced in 2016, includes 16 hospitals achieving Top 100 status for the first time and 22 earning a Top 100 designation for a sixth time.
Over the course of the last 11 years, the INDEX has grown to become the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. The INDEX framework is widely used across the nation by independent rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints and state offices of rural health, which provide access to INDEX analytics through grant-funded initiatives.
To view the entire list of the 100 hospital recognized, visit: https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/
For more information and the latest updates from Cuero Health, please visit www.cuerohospital.org or follow us on Facebook: Cuero Regional Hospital.