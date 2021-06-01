Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas A&M University are sponsoring a domestice well arsenic study for residents of Goliad, Refugio and Bee Counties who are over the age of 18 and use a domestic well as the source of their water used for drinking and cooking. There is no cost to the consumer for this study.
Participants in the study will be provided with water arsenic study testing of their domestic well, a tabletop water pitcher with an arsenic filter and testing for arsenic and cancer risk markers.
Arsenic in rocks and soil enters groundwater that is drawn by domestic wells and then used for drinking or cooking. The ingestion of arsenic from drinking water increases the risk of bladder, kidney and lung cancers, heart disease, diabetes and respiratory problems.
Those interested in participating in the study may call the Goliad County AgriLife Extension office at 361-645-8204, the Goliad Groundwater District office at 361-645-1716 or contact the Texas A&M School of Public Health @ taehyunroh@tamu.edu or 979-436-9453.