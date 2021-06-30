Doritos pull dinner double duty

Well something odd happened last week. A bag of Doritos came home with me from the grocery store. Two bags actually, and odd because I’m pretty sure I haven’t bought Doritos in at least 15 years or more.
But I had been craving taco salad lately and when I went to buy Fritos, which I usually use, I remembered I liked Doritos in my salad much better. Then I saw these new flavors of Doritos that I never tried before, so a taco flavor and a Mexican street corn flavor ended up in my cart.
After a few taco salads, I was pretty much done with them. I didn’t like snacking on them straight from the bag, so I put together this casserole to use them up. Even picky Bil ate it and liked it.
Dorito Green Chile Casserole
• 1 lb. hamburger meat
• 1/2 onion, chopped
• salt, pepper, dried minced garlic
• 1 Tbsp. chili powder
• 1 (15 oz.) can green enchilada sauce
• 1 (4 oz.) can chopped green chiles
• 1/2 block cream cheese
• 1 bag Santa Fe Instant Refried Beans
• 1/4 lb. cheddar cheese, grated
• 1/4 lb. American cheese, grated
• Doritos (any flavor
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 inch baking dish with Pam spray. Set aside.
Brown off hamburger meat in a large skillet with the chopped onion and with as much salt, pepper and garlic as you like.
When hamburger is no longer pink, add in the chili powder and stir to coat all the meat with it; add the enchilada sauce and green chiles.
Unwrap the cream cheese and zap it in the microwave for about 20 seconds, then add to the meat mixture and stir until it is completely melted. Put a lid on the sauce and set aside.
Make the instant refried beans according to the package directions and set aside.
Grate both cheeses and combine. Set aside.
To assemble: put 1/2 of the meat sauce into the baking dish. Top with spoonfuls of 1/2 of the refried beans ( save the remaining half to make breakfast tacos). Top that with 1/2 of the cheese.
Now make a layer of Doritos, crushing them a bit with your fingers as you put them on.
Top with the remaining meat mixture, the remaining cheese and another layer of Doritos.
Cover dish tightly with aluminum foil and bake 20 minutes just to heat everything up and melt the cheese.
Cook’s Notes:
I used both flavors of Doritos. My brand of chili powder was Gebhardt. Zapping the cream cheese to warm it first prevents those little white specks that happen when cold cream cheese is added to hot things. The instant refried beans are so much better than canned.