Packed into the bustling downtown square of Goliad is a sliver of casual comfort and the location of a dream come true.
Hello Darlin’ Boutique & Gifts has now opened above the Commercial Street Bar downtown, the brainstorm of entreprenuers Faye Rigby and Erica Pedeville. The shop has a host of wares from fashion and jewelry to candles and home decor and has come out swinging huge despite its smaller real estate.
“We’ve had a phenomenal December (2020) … the friends, people from out of town, ‘loyal Goliadians,’ they have really given back to us. They’ve been pleased with our tiny, cozy, trendy little spot,” Rigby said.
Several circumstances led to the pair’s fashionable endeavor. Rigby, who had previously worked in banking and dental care, decided to go into the boutique industry with Friends Boutique, picking up Pedeville as an early supporter.
“I started helping her out … I loved it,” Pedeville said. “I like doing the decorating, shopping, setting up, stuff like that.”
While Friends Boutique eventually shut its doors, Rigby’s passion for fashion remained, and she keep conjuring up her next plan. Meanwhile, Pedeville’s husband had just gained real estate through the Commercial Street Bar but was forced to shut the spot down temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Pedeville’s downtown locale and knowledge, combined with Rigby’s prior business experience, the two went to work on Hello Darlin’. One of the big steps was deciding what to do with the historic grounds on which they were building, as the second floor of the Chilton Building was the former home of medical offices and a theater.
The decision was easy for Pedeville, who stated her love for antiques and the history of downtown Goliad.
“It just really inspired us,” she said. “We wanted to keep it old and vintage looking, so we really didn’t do anything except update the trim for the doors. Floors are all left the same; the wall is pretty much left the way it was. It’s a little messy; the paint chips off a little bit. The building is original, and we love it the way it is.”
Now that the building was up to their liking, they had to fill Hello Darlin’ with an attractive collection of clothes and other gifts. The two owners are constantly researching online wholesalers for fashion to fit Goliad, while not trying to infringe on any established town boutique’s style.
“We’re trying to keep up with the trends,” Pedeville said. “If something pops up, that’s what we’re looking to grab.”
The shop currently deals primarily in women’s wear, with a nod to “comfy, casual” clothing that can be worn working from home. More formal wear is in the works for the future, as are lines for children and men.
Both find it thrilling to be in the Goliad downtown scene, especially Rigby’s full-circle connection to the town.
Rigby arrived in Goliad when she was nine years of age, spending her time in the town raising her own business profile while also raising three children. Two have graduated from Goliad High School, while the other is currently a sophomore high school student.
She has always been appreciative of the small-town atmosphere, with the opening of Hello Darlin’ fulfilling a long-term wish.
“I’ve always wanted to own my own business in downtown Goliad, so that dream has come true for me,” she said. “Ever since I was a young girl, I wanted to be an entrepreneur like my dad, and I just always had an aspiration of having my own boutique in the downtown area. That dream has come true now with Erica … and I’m very happy about that. It’s a blessing.”
The blessings have increased the drive for success, with the duo determined to provide consistent customer service and an eye for detail. Each gift is specially wrapped and sent out with care, which Rigby believes is the best business practice.
“We just want everyone to feel that whether they spend $5 or $500 with us, that they leave here wanting to come back. Just feel like they’ve come, they’ve met friends, they’ve met family, and they’ll keep coming back.”
For more information on Hello Darlin’ Boutique & Gifts, visit www.hellodarlinboutiqueandgifts.com or call 361-645-9075.
