Easy chicken dish good for leftovers

I’m a little worried that my short-term memory is getting so bad. For instance, I turned on the faucet to fill up the water trough and three hours later Bil discovered that I had been watering the entire front pasture because I forgot to turn off the water.
Then there was the time I put eggs on to boil and forgot about them until they exploded all over the kitchen. Not to mention the dozens of times Bil has asked me to grab something for him the next time I passed the kitchen. The boy waited a long time before asking me what happened to his sandwich or the bowl of ice cream I went after.
Last month I forgot about the tomato preserves I was cooking, and it burned to the pot so badly I had to throw the pot away. These kinds of things are happening way too often.
And then yesterday morning at the grocery store I specifically bought chicken and mushrooms to make Chicken Marsala for supper. But when supper time approached, I got out the chicken and made this take on the famous Mississippi pot roast recipe instead. At nine o’clock that evening my brain finally remembered the Chicken Marsala idea. Now I’ll have to go back to the store for more chicken before the mushrooms turn bad.
But Bil liked this chicken dish, and it was easy enough to throw together. I served it with instant cheddar mashed potatoes topped with fried onions from a can and some tasty tomatoes and okra my niece shared with me. The leftovers were just as good the next day.
Mississippi Chicken
• 1 pkg. boneless/skinless split chicken breasts (about five pieces)
• 1 Tbsp. dry ranch dressing mix
• 1 Tbsp. dry chicken gravy mix
• 1 Tbsp. dry au jus mix
• 6 Tbsp. butter
• 4-6 whole pepperoncini peppers
• 1/2 cup water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash and dry the chicken pieces.
In a small bowl, combine the dry mixes.
Lay the chicken pieces out in a baking dish. Sprinkle on half of the dry mix combination. Turn chicken over and sprinkle on the remaining half of the dry mixes. Dot the butter over the chicken. Cut the stems off the peppers, remove the seeds and tear peppers in half and put them over the chicken. Pour the water around the edges of the pan.
Cover the baking dish tightly with aluminum foil. Bake for one hour. Remove the chicken to a serving platter and cover with the foil to keep warm.
To make a light gravy, strain the liquid from the pan into a sauce pan. If it is too concentrated, add a bit of water. Make a slurry with water and a tablespoon of cornstarch and add to the pan drippings. Cook until it thickens a bit. Taste to see if it needs additional seasonings. Pour over chicken to serve.