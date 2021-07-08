The economic awakening of the region has continued in earnest. The area, specifically the “Golden Crescent” region encapsulating Goliad County and surrounding counties, has seen a continued rebound in labor force in 2021.
In a study by Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, the month of May featured a drop in unemployment rate for Goliad County, going from 7.4 percent in April to 6.8 percent in May. In April, a labor force of 3,196 had 2,958 employed individuals in Goliad, with 238 unemployed. The numbers improved throughout the next month, adding nine workers to the employment roll and removing 23 from unemployment numbers.
The improvement in the county’s labor force is vast in comparison to May of 2020. This time last year, the county’s unemployment rate was 10 percent, with 303 individuals unemployed. The county has added 88 jobs since that time.
Goliad’s May 2021 percentage of 6.8 reflects an improvement across the Victoria Metropolitan Statistical Area (going from 7.1 to 6.6 percent April-May), the Golden Crescent Workforce Development Area (6.2 to 5.7 percent) and the state of Texas as a whole (6.4 to 5.9 percent). The state added nearly 100,000 jobs in the month of May, going from 13,162,985 employed workers to 13,231,992. Texas still lags behind the overall United States unemployment rate, pegged in May at 5.5 percent.
Comparing the Golden Crescent WDA (encompassing Goliad, Victoria, DeWitt, Gonzales, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties) to other state WDAs, the area ranks 14th out of 28 areas in unemployment rate. WDAs with the lowest rates are the Panhandle (4.0), Capital Area (4.2) and Rural Capital (4.3), while the areas struggling the most are Lower Rio Grande Valley (10.2), South East Texas (9.6) and Middle Rio Grande (8.8).
The Victoria MSA, combining the labor forces of Goliad and Victoria counties, is currently 21st out of 27 Texas MSAs in unemployment rate at 6.6, tied with Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land’s area unemployment. The most impressive areas in terms of labor force in May were Amarillo (3.9), Austin-Round Rock (4.2) and College Station-Bryan (4.5), while the areas lagging behind were McAllen-Edinburg-Mission (9.7), Beaumont-Port Arthur (9.6) and Odessa (9.1)
Looking at industry within the Golden Crescent region, the fourth and final fiscal quarter of 2020 brings to light how much improvement is needed after a devastating COVID-19 pandemic. Final 2020 numbers saw all major industry sectors fall in labor force, with the exception of “public administration” which grew 0.5 percent. Seeing the biggest falls in 2020 were “financial activities” (losing 18.1 percent of the labor force), “natural resources and mining” (losing 17.7 percent) and “other services” (losing 15.3 percent).
One another metric that will look to improve as 2021 continues is the relative growth of weekly wages. In the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, average weekly wages in the WDA grew $93 from $962 in the third quarter to $1,055. Overall, wages grew $47 from Q4 2019 to Q4 2020. Although wages rose, they did not grow as much as Texas average wages (improved by $107 from Q4 2019 to Q4 2020) or United States average wages (improved by $154 from Q4 2019 to Q4 2020).
For more information on the Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent report, visit www.gcworkforce.org.
