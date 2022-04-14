Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ’90s, is coming to Goliad on Friday, April 22 at Schroeder Hall.
Led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, Everclear is celebrating 30 years as a band in 2022. To mark this major milestone, the quartet – Alexakis, Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums) – will embark on an official 30th Anniversary Tour this summer featuring special guests Fastball and The Nixons. The set list for this year’s tour dates will run the gamut of Everclear’s career including songs from their currently out-of-print full-length debut, 1993’s “World of Noise”, which the band has announced will be remastered and made available for the first time on all digital music streaming platforms on Friday, June 10.
Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified gold or platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination. In recent years, Alexakis created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of popular ’90s alt rock bands, and also released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019.
After the demise of his band Colorfinger in 1992, Alexakis was struggling to make it in Portland, where he’d moved from San Francisco. That extremely difficult personal and creative period was the crucible that forged Alexakis into the fiery songwriter heard on the early Everclear demos, the Nervous & Weird EP (1993), and ultimately the World of Noise LP, both released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records. The original 1993 release of World of Noise, paired with the band’s significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they’d created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after. Beginning with their major-label debut, 1995’s platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade, and its massive chart-topping hit “Santa Monica,” Everclear was soon a household name and catapulted into the masses, thus allowing their impressive three-decade career to prosper and endure.
Tickets are on sale now; visit https://www.everclearmusic.com/tour for more information.
