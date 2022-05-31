Experts predict active 2022 hurricane season

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1, and experts have predicted above average activity with the probability of major hurricanes making landfall.
Colorado State University, which has issued of forecasts of Atlantic basin hurricane activity for nearly 40 years, predicts 19 named storms and nine of Category 3 magnitude or higher.
The average hurricane season in the Atlantic sees 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
Researchers cite the likely absence of El Nino as a cause of the projected increase in hurricanes in the Atlantic.
The CSU report states that warmer Caribbean water temperatures favor an active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
Last year’s hurricane season was the third most active on record. The 2021 hurricane season had eight storms make landfall in the United States, including Category 4 Hurricane Ida, which hit the central Gulf Coast and caused extreme flooding in the mid-Atlantic and northeastern region of the country.
The 21 names selected for the 2022 hurricane season are Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie and Walter.
