Major show steer tags
It is that time of the year to place orders for major show steer tags for the 2022 show season. The cost of this year’s tag is $20. Validation will occur the fourth Tuesday in June; but, orders must be placed by April 13 if you would like to show at a major show i.e., San Antonio, Houston or Austin. Call the extension office to place your order.
State fair sheep/goat tag order
This order is for the 2021 State Fair and the cost of this year’s tag is $15. Validation will occur in the month of May; but, you must place your order by April 13 if you would like to show at Dallas. Call the extension office and place your order.
State fair swine tag order
State tags will be ordered through Goliad FFA. Those wishing to exhibit a swine at the state fair can contact the extension office and the names will be given to Mr. Hammack. Or contact Mr. Hammack directly at 361-645-3257. Their deadline is 10 days later, but you may want to just get the information to the extension office by April 13 as well. Validation will occur in the month of June.
GCF ‘thank yous’
Goliad County Fair Association ‘thank yous” are due in the extension office by Friday, April 9. If there is a question on who your buyer is, call the office.