The core of Goliad’s future, education, was solidified in a fancy and festive manner to start the new year.
Headed by the Goliad Education Foundation, the organization’s “Boots & Boas” fundraiser was the town happening on Jan. 23 for good reason. The Goliad County Auditorium played host to a dinner, dancing, live music and more, raising money for local schools.
“All of the proceeds from our event go directly back to the school in the form of (fund grants),” said GEF Treasurer Caylee Wright, who helped put together the evening. “It’s nice to see the community come together to raise money for the kids!”
In its 14th year, Wright said the 2021 Boots & Boas showcase was “shaping up to be (the) best year yet” in terms of raising funds for GISD administration and teachers. The money raised for Boots & Boas goes to fund grants written by teachers (and occasionally administration), which aids them in paying for workshops, field trips, conferences and the like.
Previously, money from the fundraiser helped go towards 3D printers at Goliad High School, as well as various hands-on tools for the GHS nursing program.
“How well we do at our fundraiser directly affects the amount of grants we are able to fund,” Wright explained. “60 percent of our budget is allotted to grants. We are hoping with the outstanding support we received this year, we will be able to fund more grants than last year.”
Pulling off the show requires support from Goliad and beyond, as GEF officials find out every year. In the autumn, the foundation begins contacting local vendors from Goliad and surrounding counties to bring in potential silent and live auction items. The foundation’s executive director, Tanya Jacob, organizes the items by combining donations and items purchased.
The foundation receives monetary donations, physical items, as well as trip purchases using annual contributions. For 2021, trips to San Antonio, Fredericksburg and Port Aransas were some of the packages up for bidding.
“It’s very important to each of us to use local vendors to put the event together,” Wright said.
The night dedicated to Goliad’s youth began local, with food provided by Shawn Hoff with S&J Catering and live music strummed by Matthew Gruetzmacher with the Matthew Gritz Band.
After a coin-flip classic of a 50/50 game, the eager crowd took part in a 10-part live auction main event. Along with the travel packages, the following items were up for bidding throughout the hour:
•One day of skid steer work from Arrow Fencing & Ranching
•A “liquor wagon,” filled to the top with alcohol, donated by Willie Nelson, Amanda Eller, Kayla Hoff, Kacy Cain and Goliad Food
•Gift cards and goodie baskets donated by the Goliad second grade class
•A Splashaway trip donated by the Goliad fifth grade class
•A disc cooker donated by 2W Services
Throughout the festivities, event-goers bid on a bevy of silent auction items in a variety of categories. Services were also bid on, such as four hours of bartending services from MG Bartending.
Community sponsors were a critical key to the event’s continued success, said Wright, including 2021’s valued partners. The VIP sponsors list for this year’s show included GISD, Deutsch & Deutsch - Victoria and NTEX Construction.
“We like supporting the community and working together to help the kids!”
For more information on the Goliad Education Foundation, call 361-645-3259 or visit www.goliadisd.org.
