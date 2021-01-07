While Goliad is officially out of the holiday season, a fundraising event from the Goliad Education Foundation keeps the festivities going well into January.
The foundation, which aims to assist GISD in all its endeavors, will host the “Boots & Boas” fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 23, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Goliad County Auditorium. The event will feature a special dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, a 50/50 game and both men’s and women’s raffles. Cost of entry for the event is $60 per person, and is the biggest fundraiser of the year to support Goliad youth.
Two extra ways to get involved in the program will also benefit the foundation.
First, the foundation is still looking for sponsors for the event, with four distinct levels of sponsorship to choose from. All sponsors will receive advertising from the foundation both before and after the event.
The bronze sponsorship, costing $500, includes six tickets and reserved seating for the event. The silver sponsorship, going for $750, gives the six tickets, reserved seating and limited advertising at the event. The gold sponsorship, costing $1,000, includes eight tickets with reserved seating, advertising at the event, and a smaller liquor basket for the night.
Finally, the VIP sponsorship (going for $2,000) includes a bevy of perks for the fashionable evening. The sponsorship level grants eight tickets with special reserved seating, as well as a parking pass, liquor basket, commemorative gift, advertising on the event poster and feature advertising at the event.
Those interested in becoming a sponsor can go to the GEF Facebook page by searching for Goliad Education Foundation, and will find the sponsorship form on the page. The form should be returned to Tanya Jacob at gef@goliadisd.org, or through the Facebook page messenger.
The other way to help the event is to donate a live or silent auction item, which can be brought by the GISD transportation office or to any GEF director. GEF is a 501(c)(3) organization, therefore donations will be tax deductible. Those wishing to mail in items may do so at the mailing address for the foundation: Goliad ISD Education Foundation Inc., PO Box 830, Goliad, TX 77963. Donation forms are also available on the GEF Facebook page.
The goals of the Goliad Education Foundation are as follows:
•Encourage all students to work to their highest potential;
•Support staff for innovative efforts;
•Recognize exemplary teaching;
•Inspire parents and community members to participate with the school district in enriching teaching.
For more information, email gef@goliadisd.org or call 361-645-3360 ext. 6143.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•