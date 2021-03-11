To commemorate Goliad’s storied history, Scott McMahon is going by the book.
To be more specific, the director of Presidio La Bahia is going by the donated book “The Papers of the Texas Revolution 1835-1836,” the fourth volume in a series edited by John H. Jenkins. The document includes letters of the historical Goliad Campaign at “Fort Defiance,” also known as the Presidio, providing a first-hand account of the events at the locale through the eyes of Col. James Fannin.
McMahon has been posting Fannin’s letters through the Goliad Advance-Guardand through Facebook, with the historical context taking the place of the normally-scheduled Goliad Massacre and Living History Program.
“When we got the word that we couldn’t have the reenactment this year, I wanted to do something for folks to kind of keep the history in their minds,” McMahon said. “I didn’t want to do a virtual event, what a lot of other places are doing, I wanted to do something a little bit different. I thought the best way to keep that history in the forefront and kind of tell the story is by using the words.”
Fannin’s words took place at a time where himself and his more than 300 men were stationed at the Presidio, less than a month before the ill-fated Battle of Coleto Creek and the March 27, 1836 massacre in Goliad.
“It’s that story, a series of small mistakes finally built up, and it ends with Fannin’s massacre, along with all his men on (March) 27, McMahon said.
The Texian Army first took the Presidio in the fall of 1835, renaming it Fort Defiance.
“They actually had a lottery ... they had a couple of names they came up with and Fort Defiance was one that was strong ... it was a way for the troops to invest themselves and feel more of a part of what was going on here,” McMahon said.
The land surrounding the Texian company was one filled with deserted houses, with locals not wanting any part of the Texian/Mexican crossfire. When Fannin took over the area, he made the best of his harsh surroundings.
“A lot of the soldiers that came in late 1835 were living in houses outside of the walls,” McMahon said. “When Fannin took over ... as a military man, he didn’t want the enemy to have cover to approach the fort, so he started to level all those houses and the troops moved into the fort proper.”
With many of the men young and hungry for battle, survival became a daily routine.
“A lot of these guys had marched overland,” McMahon explained. “They were short on supplies, the conditions weren’t the best. The clothing was worn out, you can imagine if you marched in from New Orleans overland, and fought in San Antonio, then marched out from San Antonio (to Goliad), your clothes were going to be torn up. It was kind of a rough existence for those guys.”
The clothing situation was one physical battle that took place without gunfire.
“P.S.,” Fannin’s letter to James Robinson in Washington ended, “In relieving guard yesterday, the corporal marched off bare-footed. Many of the men are so near naked, that only certain parts of their body are covered.”
Despite his leadership role, Fannin’s declining mental health is apparent through the letters, something McMahon notes is a changed mood. He surmised that during the beginning of the Texas Revolution, Fannin was jubilant for action, but perhaps overconfident in his abilities with his relative experience level.
“He attended West Point, but he only made it one year,” he said. “From what I understand of West Point in the 1830s, the first-year studies are all basic stuff. Math, language, things like that, they’re not really getting into the nuts and bolts of being a military officer ... the longer he was in the field, the longer he had to try and deal with his supplies for ... I think he began to doubt his abilities.”
With his confidence diminishing toward the end of his illustrious life, Fannin tried to keep in control as best he could.
“He’s great with being a company officer, but I don’t think he feels confident that he can maintain a control and command over an entire fort of soldiers ... these are young guys,” McMahon said. “They’re headstrong, they’re not wanting to do drills, they’re not wanting to clean dishes, they want to fight. They’re not happy about the chores they’re given, and that all starts to build up and weigh on Fannin’s conscious, become part of his daily thoughts. As far as what the men thought of him, they can see that.”
Regardless of his waning confidence, Fannin remains a key part of Goliad history, taking part in some of the Texas Revolution’s roughest battles. Through the series of letters, McMahon hopes to keep the tale of Fannin’s survival alive.
“These were young guys, and they were able to exist.”
