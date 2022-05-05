Fiesta Zaragoza will feature live music, a sanctioned barbecue cook-off, mariachis, food and craft booths and the first Cinco de Mayo Cornhole Tournament on May 6 and 7 at the Goliad County Fairgrounds.
Sherry Garcia, president of the General Zaragoza Society, said the annual event is back to normal after being limited by COVID-19 restrictions the past two years.
“We will have tons of vendor booths, and we will have crafts, seven bands and every kind of Mexican food you can think of,” Garcia said.
According to Garcia, the 2019 event drew over 7,000 attendees. She believes this year’s event will exceed that.
“Everybody is ready to come out after the last two years,” Garcia said. “This year is going to be even better.”
The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 6, with the coronation of Miss Zaragoza at the Goliad Memorial Auditorium.
Live entertainment will begin Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m. and end at 11:30 p.m.
Scheduled to perform Friday are The Homeboyz, Magnifico Siete and Marcos Orozco.
The event will resume on Saturday, May 7, at noon and end at 11:30 p.m.
Bands scheduled to perform Saturday are Jody Farias y Incredible, La Calma, El Chavalon, Los Desperadoz and Mariachi Luna y Sol.
Winners of the International Barbeque Cookers Association-sanctioned cook-off will be announced Saturday.
Three contestants are vying for the Miss Zaragoza title, six are contesting for the Junior Miss Zaragoza title, seven are vying for the Little Miss Zaragoza crown and four are contesting for the Little Mister Zaragoza title.
Following are the Miss Zaragoza contestants:
• Kieyah Garcia, daughter of Daniel and Rosary Garcia
• Haley Estel Hernandez, daughter of Virginia and Chon Hernandez
• Maci Tinney, daughter of Megan and D Anderson
Following are the Junior Miss Zaragoza contestants:
• Addisyn Emma Trevino, daughter of Juan and Alyssa Trevino
• Emory Perry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elton Perry
• Aniyah Martinez, daughter of Jose Jesus Martinez
• Dallas Raymond, daughter of Julie Edison and Jonathan Raymond
• Abriana Lynn Mendez, daughter of Angela Mendez
• Aralynn Lovette Almaguer, daughter of Angelica Edison
Following are the Little Miss Zaragoza contestants:
• Ashlyn Garcia, daughter of Daniel and Rosary Garcia
• Lilyth Boone, daughter of Roy and Ellestine Boone
• Brooklynn Monroe Martinez, daughter of Steven Martinez and Tiffanee Stacy
• Khloe Vega, daughter of Brian and Tiffany Vega
• Camille McDaniel, daughter of Michael and Mercy McDaniel
• Adalayah Sanchez, daughter of Sean/Priscilla Flores and Mark/Brook Sanchez
• Sarita Aviana Martinez, daughter of Ben & Melissa Martinez
Following are the Little Mister Zaragoza contestants:
• Jose Barrientos, son of Baltasar and Lupita Barrientos
• Creed Rickman, son of Chris and Cassandra Rickman
• Dallas Eli Martinez, son of Steven Martinez and Tiffanee Stacy
• Ethan Daniel Perez, son of Sean and Priscilla Flores, and Jessie Perez
