A final round of local sales tax allocations was announced by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Dec. 9, one of the last referendums on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the sales tax market throughout the state.
Hegar announced that he will be sending cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $790.3 million in local sales tax allocations for December, which is a 3.4 percent decrease from Dec. 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.
The year-to-date figures for 2020 reflect sales made between Oct. 2019-Oct. 2020, with two distinct six-month periods before and after the pandemic officially began to hit Texas in March. Overall year-to-date allocations are very similar to the 2019 number, down just 0.01 percent.
For the city of Goliad, positive news was found in the December report, taking in a net payment of $53,803.84. This was a slight increase (0.11 percent) from the net payment of $53,744.61 in Dec. 2019, long before the pandemic hit.
Year-to-date, the city’s sales tax allocations took a collective hit from the 2020 storm, with the net payment of $779,417.20 a 5.76 percent decrease from the 2019 collective net payment of $827,100.84.
Though a smaller sample size with allocation money, the city of Austwell was the opposite of Goliad, down for December but up for the year on the whole. The December payment for Austwell was $525.02, a 3.46 percent decrease from Dec. 2019. Net payment throughout 2020 was an overall major positive for the city, taking in $5,630.41. This was a 23.54 percent rise from the net payments taken throughout 2019.
The nearby city of Yorktown felt a pinch on both the monthly and yearly report. Yorktown’s net payment for December was $53,811.63, a 3.66 percent decrease from the Dec. 2019 payment. Year-to-date fared worse, a 10.20 percent drop to a figure of $599,664.51.
Overall, Texas cities took in $510.7 million from sales tax allocations. While the number is down 2.5 percent from Dec. 2019, it is still a slight (0.4 percent) rise on the year-to-date counter. Texas special purpose taxing districts ($61.9 million) were similarly down on the December figure by 3.2 percent, but were ahead 4.3 percent from the net payments extended in 2019.
On the other end, Texas counties and transit systems felt a year-wide hit that extended into December. Counties received $47 million from the Comptroller’s Office in December, down 7.6 percent from the Dec. 2019 payment. Yearly, counties are down 1.6 percent from 2019 payments.
Texas transit systems were paid $170.7 million in December, a 6.1 percent drop from the Dec. 2019 figure. Yearly, the net payment is down 2.1 percent from 2019.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•