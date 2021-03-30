While financial hardship has been common in the past year, the city of Goliad’s monetary health has been given a positive sign.
At a Feb. 24 meeting of Goliad City Council, officials received the city’s independent auditor’s report for the 2020 fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30, 2020. The independent auditor’s report was crafted by Paul B. Holm & Company, PLLC, with the Victoria-based accounting firm noting that their responsibility “is to express opinions on (Goliad’s) financial statements based on our audit.”
Looking at a government-wide financial analysis of the city, the total net position of Goliad (assets subtracted by liabilities) for the fiscal year was $9,266,694, an increase of nearly $1 million from the 2019 net position of $8,316,428. The unrestricted net position, the balance the city is able to use on ongoing liability payments, is $3,871,891.
The stronger net position of the city came in part from cutdowns on expenses in governmental activities, with social and business activity declining as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Goliad’s “general government” and economic development expenses decreased by more than $20,000, while expenses in public transportation and cultural and recreation both fell by more than $30,000.
For 2020, the largest slice of the city’s governmental activity revenue was received through sales taxes, bringing in $937,308 worth of revenue. Although sales taxes still accounted for 37.97 percent of Goliad revenue, tax collections were still down from the previous fiscal year. In 2019, the sales tax revenue total was $1,056,301, making 2020’s figure a 11.27 percent drop.
Property taxes, on the other hand, did rise during the fiscal year. In 2020, property taxes brought Goliad $727,936 in revenue, accounting for 29.49 percent of the government’s monetary sources. This is an increase of 9.6 percent from the 2019 amount, partially due to increased home sales in the area and the rise in median value for a home in the Victoria Metropolitan Statistical Area. The median price of a home in the Victoria MSA, according to the 2020 Texas Real Estate Year in Review, is now at $194,950.
Also working as revenue streams for city governmental activities were “charges for services” ($439,801), “operating grants and contributions” ($54,197), “franchise taxes and other taxes” ($162,964), “interlocal revenues” ($50,000), “unrestricted investment earnings” ($22,811), and “miscellaneous” ($73,278).
Business-type activity increased Goliad’s overall net position by $62,729, with the audit noting the increase “is primarily due to charges for services.” In 2020, charges for services on business-type activity brought the city $1,045,648 in revenue.
Holm & Co. also highlighted several pieces of information from the city’s general fund budget, as well as economic factors for ongoing budgets.
In the general fund, total actual revenues were $104,398 more than the final budget, with budgeted expenditures within the budget at the end of the fiscal year. Three budget categories were over budget in the year, those being public safety (over by $13,192), cultural and recreation (over by $5,366) and capital outlay expenditures (over by $82,120).
The report noted that total budget expenditures for the fiscal year ending Sept. 20, 2021 are $5,126,337, an increase of $38,297 from the 2020 fiscal year. The city’s water rates will remain the same through the fiscal year, while sewer rates are adjusted each year based on winter water usage. Garbage rates can also be adjusted each year based on the Consumer Price Index, but “should not” increase by more than two percent in the 2021 fiscal year.
