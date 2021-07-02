Approximately 25 job seekers made their way to a job fair sponsored by Creative Solutions in Healthcare on Wednesday, June 16. The event was held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at A Little Brit of Heaven in downtown Refugio.
Creative Solutions was looking to fill a combined total of five full time positions along with some part-time and PRN (as needed) positions in its Goliad and Refugio nursing homes. Those facilities include Mission Ridge Nursing & Rehab and Refugio Nursing & Rehab, both in Refugio, and LaBahia Nursing & Rehab in Goliad.
Representatives from each location were on hand to conduct interviews and possibly make on-the-spot job offers. Each facility had a separate area where applicants could complete an application and be interviewed.
Dian Balusek and Velma Cruz, activity directors of Mission Ridge and Refugio Nursing respectively, were there to represent those facilities. LaBahia Nursing was represented by Sheri Nesloney who works in the business and human resources departments.
Creative Solutions staff members present included Vice-President of Communications Leila Jones, Corporate Recruiter Rebecca Herrera and Regional Human Resources Specialist Savannah Hayes.
Jones stated that the company has a goal to build up its census numbers and be able to provide care for more residents. In order to do that, additional qualified staff members will be necessary. That was the main reason for the job fair.
In addition, Jones also said that Creative Solutions is excited about being a part of the Refugio and Goliad communities. The job fair afforded them the opportunity to introduce the company and some of its employees to those communities.
The company held the job fair rather than placing help wanted ads or advertising on social media because meeting in an informal setting gave prospective employees the chance to meet staff members from the three facilities, while being interviewed in a pleasant, relaxed atmosphere.
Snacks and mementos were provided throughout the day. All applicants became eligible to be entered into a drawing that was held at the conclusion of the job fair.
At the end of the day, Jones expressed that she was pleased with the number of applicants who had attended the job fair and that several people had been hired.
When asked how employees benefit by working in a nursing home, Jones answered, “It gives them a sense of purpose by serving residents.”
She further explained that by having daily interaction with residents staff members, in every department, get to know the residents. Then they get the benefit of seeing how their care affects the lives of the residents. That is true of the nursing staff, dietary staff and housekeeping. The employee knows that their individual service is helping to keep the residents healthy and safe.
In addition to resident care, Creative Solution holds the growth of its employees in high regard. The company provides room for continued education and growth for its employees. There are programs and incentives in place which allow an employee to receive training to reach the next level in their field of employment. In some cases, experience through years of employment can lead to promotion.
One program that Creative Solutions offers is a certified nurse training program which allows individuals to be certified as a nurse’s aide. The classes are periodically offered and the company provides the needed supplies, testing and informational booklets. The next class will be held at Mission Ridge in July.
The classes are typically held at Mission Ridge; however, should the need arise a class could possibly be offered at LaBahia.
