First tomato of the season sparks sandwich

I picked my first homegrown tomato from our garden over Mother’s Day weekend. With that came such pressure to decide what I was going to do with the very first tomato of the season as it felt so special. Should I make just a tomato and mayonnaise sandwich, put it in a salad or feature it in a BLT?
The recent Kentucky Derby had reminded me about these things called Kentucky Hot Browns which is an open-face sandwich of turkey, tomatoes and bacon topped with a cheese sauce and then put under the broiler. I decided to make the Hot Browns into sliders so Bil might eat them too, if I left the tomato off of his.
I made six sliders and had some sauce left over, so this sauce will make enough for eight sliders. You can decide how much turkey, tomato and bacon you would like on your slider.
I did have a salad on the side with the other half of the tomato and topped it with a warm bacon dressing. Tomatoes and bacon just go together like peanut butter and jelly. I can’t wait for more tomatoes to turn red.
Hot Brown Sliders
• slider rolls
• turkey slices
• tomato slices
• bacon (cooked)
• cheese sauce
• butter topping
Butter topping:
• 1/4 cup butter, melted
• 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
• fresh parsley, minced
Cheese sauce:
• 1 Tbsp. butter
• 1 Tbsp. flour
• 1 cup whole milk
• 1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese
• salt and pepper (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter the bottom of a baking dish that will hold 6-8 sliders. Set aside.
Butter Topping:
Melt the butter in the microwave and then add the garlic powder. Add a bit of minced fresh parsley, if you have it, or a pinch of dried parsley. Set aside.
In a sauce pan, melt the butter and stir in the flour. Cook a minute to get a little light-brown color on the flour. Add in the milk and heat on medium until the sauce thickens. Remove from the heat and add in the cheese. Stir until it is melted and creamy. Taste to see if it needs salt and pepper.
Sliders:
Lay out the bottoms of the slider rolls in the buttered baking dish. Top with desired amount of turkey, a slice of tomato and a desired amount of bacon. Divide sauce over the sliders. Top with the top bun and then generously bush on the butter topping.
Cover the dish with foil and bake for 15 minutes. If you really loaded up your slider, it may take a few more minutes to make sure everything is heated through.
Remove the foil and bake five more minutes to brown the top buns a bit. Serve immediately. These were so juicy we had to eat them with a fork and knife.
Cook’s Notes: I used Pepperidge Farm Golden Potato Slider buns and H-E-B in-house baked turkey slices from the deli. H-E-B has both French and German Gruyere cheese. The German brand is cheaper. You could just try white cheddar in its place, if you would rather.