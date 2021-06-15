Follow the jalapeño rice creep for a potluck winner

I'm becoming more like my late mother all the time. She was notorious for changing any recipe a friend gave her because she thought something else would taste better or because she didn’t have the exact ingredients on hand. The recipe was seldom improved by her efforts.
Last week my neighbor, niece Amy, shared a sample container of the jalapeno rice she had made for a church pot-luck. It was fantastic! Even though I had just finished eating a loaded homemade hamburger, I couldn’t stop eating this rice.
Finally, I put the container in the fridge for the next day, but then found myself with spoon in hand eating it cold at 4:30 in the morning.
After finishing it off for lunch, I wanted more, but I didn’t want to drive to the grocery store for all the ingredients, most of which I didn’t have. So, I became my mother. I substituted things like brown rice for white, butter for margarine and oil, and the worst idea was to substitute a carton of pimento cheese for the Velveeta. Needless to say, the whole thing went into the trash.
So, I learned my lesson and next time I will make this recipe exactly as stated even though I‘m opposed to cooking with vegetable oil and margarine. It is that good!
Amy’s Jalapeno Rice
• 2 cups instant Minute rice
• 1 onion, chopped fine
• 4 chicken bouillon cubes
• 1/2 stick margarine
• 1/2 cup Wesson oil
• 4 cups boiling water
• 1/2 lb. Velveeta, cubed
• 1-3 diced jalapenos or equal amount of canned jalapenos
Bring all the ingredients to a boil. Reduce heat and cook slowly until thick, stirring occasionally.