Reference scripture: Luke 24:36-48
“Oh for the love of God!” Can you image one of the apostles in the upper room thinking such when suddenly Jesus appears to them after the Crucifixion?
Isn’t this what the passion of Christ is about: the love of God? It is the love of God that is the foundation of the good news of the gospel of Christ.
First: The last verse states: “You are witnesses of these things.” About every 500 years the church has undergone a reformation. In the first 500 years of the church, Christ, as always, was the spiritual authority of the church; however, the physical authority of the church were the apostles. When the apostles brought the good news of the gospel to those who had not heard of Jesus and were asked: “How do you know these things?” The apostles could answer, “Because I was there.”
Second: Jesus once again states that He has fulfilled the scriptures of the prophecy of the Messiah.
Third: Jesus eats with them. John Calvin believed Jesus had a resurrected body. While we are not sure what this is physically and spiritually, John believed that one aspect of the resurrected body makes Jesus a physical being, as such Jesus is not ubiquitous. Therefore, Jesus is only present through the presence of the Holy Spirit.
Fourth: Jesus opens the minds of the apostles to understand the scriptures. Jesus brought a revelation to the apostles, so that they could comprehend what was occurring in their midst. And, last but not least, Jesus reassures and comforts His apostles to be not afraid with the words: “Peace be with you.”
The Bible, from beginning to end, is about the overwhelming and unconditional love of God of His creation and His most beloved of creatures: humans. Humans, whom He loves so and we reject Him and His love.
Have you ever been in love with someone, and that person has not returned your love? Unrequited love. Think about that time in your life. Do you still love that person? Is there not still a place in your heart for that person? Think about your feelings during that time.
Did you cry for want of a reciprocal love? Did your heart ache? Did you become obsessed with perusing and winning the love of your desired one? In a way this is how God loves us. God created us in His image. God is love. Yet we rejected that love.
From the beginning to the end the Bible is filled with stories of God’s overwhelming desire to be reconciled with His creation and creatures. In Christ Jesus God has redeemed all creation. Christ did not live, die and is resurrected to save us as individuals. But Christ lived, died and is resurrected so that all creation is redeemed.
Even though we rejected the love of God who is Jesus: Jesus returns to us and with all the love of God and gives us eternal life.