If you remember last week’s article, I made a recipe with an ingredient that reminded me of my mom. This week I’m using an ingredient that reminds me of my Aunt Naydine’s favorite thing, frozen taquitos.
For at least the last 15 years of her life, my aunt would have a nuked taquito and half of a diet Coke for her first breakfast around 5 a.m. Then around 8 a.m. she would have her second breakfast of another nuked taquito and the rest of her diet Coke. Sometimes she would nuke a third taquito just for the dog, if he was awake.
Well, I’ve never bought a frozen taquito in my life, but when I saw a lady on Pinterest making a quick three-ingredient casserole using them I had to try it in remembrance of my sweet aunt. Of course, I couldn’t just leave the recipe alone, so I added a few things.
I must say I liked this casserole a great deal and so did picky Bil. It is so simple to throw together when you don’t feel like cooking.
Taquito-Chili Bake
• 1 box (18 count) frozen Delimex Beef & Cheese Taquitos
• 1 can red enchilada sauce
• 1 can H-E-B brand no-bean chili
• 1 big squirt ketchup, optional*
• chopped onion (desired amount)
• jarred chopped jalapenos (desired amount)
• 1/2 lb. grated cheddar or American cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 inch baking dish with Pam.
Lay the frozen taquitos in two rows in the baking dish. In a bowl, stir together the enchilada sauce, the chili, and the ketchup, if using. Pour this mixture over the taquitos.
Sprinkle on the amount of chopped onion and jalapenos that you like. Top with the grated cheese.
Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 50 minutes to an hour or until everything is heated through and the cheese has melted.
Cook’s Notes: * I added ketchup because the Hatch brand of red enchilada sauce I bought was a bit on the vinegary side so the sweetness of the ketchup balanced it out. And this H-E-B brand of chili is my very favorite.