G/T students showcase projects

Members of Goliad High School's Gifted and Talented Program pose with their directors at the Presidio LaBahia on Tuesday, April 2. Pictured from left are Coach Anthony Quintanilla, Leigh Podschelne, Hunter Williams, Kathryn Thomas, Anahi Granados, Kate Billo, Allison Carbajal, Grace Schubert, Gabriela Sertuche, Andrew Alonzo, Cadie Autin, Cheye Bridges, Mabry McMahon, Eden Skipper, Tim Knetl and Doug Williams. (Photo courtesy of GHS)

Goliad High School’s Gifted and Talented students showcased their work at the Presidio La Bahia on Tuesday, April 2. 

The students, under the direction of their mentors Tim Knetl, Neal Tolbert, Doug Williams, Clayton Mayfield, Gigi Ousley, Leigh Podschelne, Coach Anthony Quintanilla and director Kathryn  Thomas Ed.D., selected projects to benefit  the Presidio La Bahia. 

The projects included a living history film, a genealogy project, the installation of a geocaching site and the development of a walking tour.

Those involved expressed their appreciation to Scott McMahon for his help with coordinating this event. 

