G/T students showcase projects

Goliad High School’s Gifted and Talented students showcased their work at the Presidio La Bahia on Tuesday, April 2.
The students, under the direction of their mentors Tim Knetl, Neal Tolbert, Doug Williams, Clayton Mayfield, Gigi Ousley, Leigh Podschelne, Coach Anthony Quintanilla and director Kathryn Thomas Ed.D., selected projects to benefit the Presidio La Bahia.
The projects included a living history film, a genealogy project, the installation of a geocaching site and the development of a walking tour.
Those involved expressed their appreciation to Scott McMahon for his help with coordinating this event.