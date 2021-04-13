Retired teachers across the state of Texas have been encouraged to write letters to State Senators and Representatives, to thank them for their support and telling their stories of trying to get through the freeze, COVID-19 and other stressful issues.
Members of the Goliad County Retired School Personnel joined in the letter writing effort and the letters were mailed during the week of March 29. These letters were sent in red envelopes so they would stand out.
During the week of April 5-8, members of the Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) will be on Zoom sessions with their legislators and be able to discuss some of these issues virtually.
During the Zoom sessions, members will wear red shirts. In normal years, when the Legislature is in session, many members travel to Austin on Wear Red Day at the Capitol to talk to their representatives and senators.
“We hope to stand out and be heard, even if only virtually this year,” said Jerry Dornak, president of GCRSP.