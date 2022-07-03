Goliad County Sheriff’s Office personnel engaged in a pursuit of a truck with suspected undocumented immigrants on McGuill Road during the morning of June 8.
According to the GCSO, the truck crossed a fence before the suspects fled into heavy brush.
One suspect was captured hours later and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and evading detention.
According to the GCSO, the remaining suspects were apprehended in a vehicle by the Ganado Police Department in Jackson County.
The GCSO said the suspects were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents and deported to Mexico.
