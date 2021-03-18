The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office took to the roads at the end of February, cutting into a human trafficking operation while saving numerous illegal immigrants from cartel servitude.
On Feb. 25, the GCSO stopped a driver of a vehicle for driving without his lights on, something later attributed to illegal drug use. An investigation of the traffic stop led to the arrests of Eric Dominiguez of Mission and Christian Noyola of Alton for the smuggling of humans. Noyola was also given a charge of false report to a peace officer.
The two had been hiding several illegal immigrants in their vehicle and were scheduled to deliver the immigrants to associates in Houston before being stopped. During investigation, the immigrants told GCSO staff that they had been held in a house and beaten by the two traffickers. They also stated they had their personal money stolen by the duo, and had not been allowed to eat for “an extended period of time.”
“They also said the suspects were using illegal drugs while driving, which may explain why they were driving south without their headlights on when they should have been headed to Houston to deliver the fresh load of cartel slaves,” Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd said.
Goliad Jail staff provided a hot breakfast for the illegal immigrants before turning them over to partners in Border Patrol.
In another incident on March 6, deputies made three arrests in connection with recent burglaries and auto theft in the area.
That evening, citizens within the community discovered perpetrators of a recent truck theft, returning the truck to its rightful owner. In connection with the theft, GCSO arrested Gilberto Barrientos and Isaiah Garcia for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Garcia was also arrested for Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.
Upon questioning the two, GCSO discovered some of the stolen property was located at a house on Union Ave. Deputies attempted to obtain consent to look for the property, but were told by resident Reynaldo Segura to “come back with a search warrant.”
Deputies obtained a warrant and returned with legal authority for entry, finding multiple stolen items from recent thefts.
Segura was arrested on a charge of Possession of Stolen Property as a result of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
