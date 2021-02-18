A rash of burglaries in the Schroeder area had stricken Goliad County at the beginning of February, leading the county Sheriff’s Office on the trail of three local thieves.
On Feb. 9, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Crockett Drive, between Fannin and Schroeder, after previously identifying possible suspects believed to have been responsible for burglaries and thefts in the Schroeder region. The search led to three suspects and the recovery of a host of stolen items. Deputies also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the location of search.
Recovered items from the property included several vehicles, such as an UTV off-road vehicle from Calhoun County and another UTV from Gonzales County. The property also held the following items:
•A log splitter from Gonzales County
•A flatbed trailer from DeWitt County
•Two kayaks from Goliad County
•A leather western saddle
•A Kubota generator
•A John Deere air compressor
Found during the search were items from a recent burglary at the Precinct 4 barn, as well as other suspected stolen items from across the region.
The charges for the arrested trio are numerous, giving a deterrent to any potential thieves in the Goliad area. Arrested during the search were Dusty Riedel, Bobby Hodge and Destiny Broyles.
“We are confident the arrests will solve numerous offenses and help reduce criminal activity in the area in which the suspects operated,” Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd said.
Charges for Riedel are theft in an amount between $2,500 and $30,000, possession of dangerous drugs, burglary of a building, burglary of a vehicle (two counts), theft of a motor vehicle (two counts) and criminal mischief (four counts for felony cutting cattle fence).
Hodge was charged with theft in an amount between $2,500 and $30,000, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a building, burglary of a vehicle (two counts), theft of a motor vehicle (two counts) and criminal mischief (four counts for felony cutting cattle fence). Broyles was given two charges, one for theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and for possession of dangerous drugs.
The Sheriff’s Office received and appreciated the help of several partners on the investigation, including those serving in the Calhoun and DeWitt sheriff’s offices, as well as TSCRA Cattle Ranger Robert Fields.
