They may not be “The Avengers,” but a special group of Goliad students have been heroes in their own right this month.
During the month of February, students at Goliad Elementary School participated in an annual fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Hero Squad program. GES partnered with the program to take on the mission of cancer research. Students in Grades K-5 participated in the event.
“It’s a program that gets students involved to try to help raise money ... to raise awareness,” said GES counselor Debbie Henning. “Students have a part in helping doctors and physicians and scientists find cures for different kinds of cancers.”
The fundraiser began on the week of Feb. 1, as students donated $1 each to take part in special costume theme days. On Feb. 1, the theme was “put cancer to sleep,” as students were allowed to wear pajamas for the $1 fee.
“We just tried to get the kids involved as much as they can, to get them interested in this cause,” Henning said.
Themes continued throughout the week. On Feb. 2, students wore a cap, scarf or bandana as part of “hats off for cancer.” On Feb. 3, the theme was “the hunt is on for a cure,” with students wearing their finest camouflage gear. Feb. 4’s theme was “splash out cancer,” with a special tropical and beach attire theme.
On Feb. 5, the dress-up days came in tune with the Hero Squad program, as students gave $1 to “be a super hero” with their own superhero shirts.
As part of the fundraiser, GES student council donated Tootsie Roll Pops for teachers to sell to students, with funds going towards LLS. Classes earned prizes based on how much was raised.
Each teacher at GES made a donation account for their class through LLS, with students also able to set up individual pages. Donations were made both online and in person.
A finale for the fundraiser, the “kiss a pig” event, was planned for Feb. 18 and will be rescheduled due to the winter storm. At the event, GES teacher Korie Gonzales will be kissing a pig for a $1 donation.
The Hero Squad program’s goal, besides fundraising for cancer research, is to help students grow in skills such as empathy, teamwork, communication and self-motivation. The program is just one branch of the greater LLS, which has made major strides since its beginning in 1949.
“With our nationwide grassroots network of more than 50,000 active online volunteers, we drive policy changes that accelerate the development of new cancer treatments and break down barriers to care,” the LLS official website states.
Since 1949, LLS has invested nearly $1.3 billion in cancer research and provided $431 million in co-pay financial assistance, while helping advance 60 blood cancer treatment options through FDA approval since 2017. Currently, the society is funding nearly 200 research grants around the world.
