Getting real

Don Courtney has seen different reactions from law enforcement officers in the Texas Association of Counties virtual driving simulator.
“I’ve had a few who have gotten overwhelmed and pulled their weapons out,” said Courtney, who has served as a TAC driving simulator consultant for 17 years.
Goliad County Sheriff’s Office sergeants and deputies received classroom training and time behind the wheel in the simulator on Jan. 11 and 12 at the Julie Wimberley Homemaking Building in Goliad.
TAC’s simulator has logged over a million miles across Texas. The training comes at no cost to the counties.
“Studies have shown that driver-training programs effectively reduce risks while educating drivers on safe-driving measures,” Courtney said. “Even professional drivers can slip into bad habits behind the wheel. The simulator training reinforces good driving habits that help improve employee safety and make them better prepared for the unexpected.
“We see insurance rates drop and accidents drop six months or so afterwards. It helps to hone their skills.”
GCSO Sgt. Sterling Hubenak said the simulator was very realistic.
“There were lights, sirens, the computer,” Hubenak said. “Everything was real. It was unpredictable just like it is on the streets.”
Courtney said the simulator is used in 190 to 210 counties a year.
“My goal is to use the driving simulator to reduce cost to the county by reducing collisions and injuries to county drivers,” Courtney said.
