GHS FFA teams advance to state competition

The Goliad High School FFA competed in the Area X Career Development Event contest in Robstown on April 14. Twenty students competed in vet science, entomology, floriculture, nursery/landscape and livestock judging.
The Nursery Landscape team placed first and will advance to the state level of competition. Individual placings were as follows: Harley Jarzombek, 2nd; Kenna Klekar, 3rd; Riley Bohl, 5th; and Cameron Capistran, 10th.
Also advancing to state competition is the Floriculture team after a 2nd place showing. Individual placings were as follows: Kyla Hill, 3rd; Grace Curry, 5th; Angel Galindo, 11th; and Delaney Huber, 12th.
The Livestock team consisting of Kasadi Neel, Carson White, Brianna Garza, Addysom Brock and Gene Ratliff placed 19th at the competition.
Vet Science team members Jordan Jeanneret, Ashlyn Shaffer, Ciera Muro and Lauren Bond finished in 8th place.
The Entomology team, with members, Katrina Barnett, Lillian McWilliams and Harley ONeal placed 12th.
The Texas FFA is one of the nation’s largest state FFA Associations with more than 136,000 members. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real world experiences through local, state and national competitions.