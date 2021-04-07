Goliad High School Band’s percussion ensemble made up of Alex McCaskill, Colby Sarlls, James Trevino and Nicholas Rodriguez gave a school history making performance at a recent University Interscholastic League (UIL) Solo and Ensemble competition.
The students performance of a Class 1 piece, which has the highest level of difficulty, received a Division rating of 1 and will advance to the state level of competition in May.
This marks the first time in Goliad High School’s history that a percussion ensemble has advanced to the state UIL competition level.
Several other members of the Goliad High School Band received Division 1 ratings at the same competition.
Among them were four soloists, another percussion ensemble and a saxophone quartet.