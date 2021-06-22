GISD provides summer meals for students

Goliad Independent School District is participating in the Summer Food service program, also known as the summer meals program.
Through the program free meals are being provided to GISD students, including summer school students, up to the age of 18. There is no application process or registration required.
Parents of GISD students can pick up breakfast and lunch from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday at one of three grab-and-go sites. Those sites are: behind the Goliad Elementary cafeteria, Fenner Square Apartments at 555 S. Burke Street and Sparrow Creek Apartments at 360 North Fort Street. The meals for Friday are provided on Thursday.
“Since we are such a small community and we know all of our parents and students, after the first time when the students are present with the parent, we will serve the parent without the child present going forward,” said director of GISD’s Child Nutrition Program Brenda Gohmert.
The meals being served meet Federal nutrition guidelines. Breakfast includes an entree, fruit and milk. An entree, two vegetables, fruit and milk are a part of each lunch.
On a average day 150 GISD students receive meals through the program. A staff of eight people are involved in the preparation and distribution of the daily meals. The serving will continue through Thursday, June 24.
“This program is so worthwhile, I love to see the smiles on the children’s faces when they pick up their meals,’ Gohmert said.
I wish we could go to the more rural communities; but, we are very limited in staff and time.”
The program is funded through the Texas Department of Agriculture and the local school district.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture established the Summer Meals Program in 1975 to help ensure that students continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. The TDA administers the program in Texas.
