GISD students hear from motivational speaker

The first step to success is believing it can be done, Stephen Mackey told an audience of Goliad middle and high school students on April 8.
Coach Mackey, a character development coach, was the guest speaker in continuation of his 2Words video program being shown to high school students this school year.
“When you plant the ‘I can’t’ in the soil of your heart, the ‘I can’t’ grows,” he told the audience at the Goliad Events Center.
Mackey is the founder of 2Words Character Development, a program built on the core principles of integrity, belief, toughness, relentless effort, excellence and servant leadership.
Mackey is a first-generation college graduate with a degree from Texas A&M University and a master’s of divinity from Fuller Theological Seminary. Mackey is currently working on a doctorate of ministry, also at Fuller.
Having a goal and not succumbing to self-doubt is crucial for students as they go on to college and the workforce, he said to the crowd.
“Whether you think you can or you can’t, you are right,” he said.