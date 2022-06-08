Goliad ISD is seeking a new superintendent and high school principal.
Stacy Ackley, who had held the position since the start of the 2020-21 school year, has resigned, according to a joint statement released on May 24 by the Goliad ISD board of trustees.
Following is the entire statement:
“Dr. Stacy Ackley has announced his resignation as Superintendent of Schools for the Goliad Independent School District. An agreement has been reached which allows Dr. Ackley the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another Superintendent. The Board and Dr. Ackley have entered into the Agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District.
“On behalf of the entire District, the Board of Trustees expresses its sincere appreciation to Dr. Ackley for his efforts while serving as Superintendent of this great school district and its wonderful students, parents and administrators, and for the many achievements and accomplishments of the entire District team during Dr. Ackley’s tenure as Superintendent. Dr. Ackley thanks the present and past Board of Trustees for providing him with the opportunity to serve in the Goliad Independent School District. A school district is measured by the commitment of the Board, staff and community to its children and their achievement. This District is indeed so committed. Dr. Ackley would like to express his heartfelt appreciation to the staff and community for their support of the District’s programs and services during his term as Superintendent. Success requires hard work, dedication, leadership and vision.
“The Board and Dr. Ackley wish to acknowledge and recognize the teachers, principals, administrators, staff, students, parents and patrons who have all contributed to the District’s accomplishments. The Board extends its best wishes to Dr. Ackley in his future endeavors. On its part, the Board has posted the Superintendency vacancy.”
Missy Gimble, who left in April for a leave of absence as Goliad High School principal, has also resigned, according to interim supperintendent Holly Lyon.
Ackley, who did not wish to comment after being contacted by the Advance-Guard, had been on a professional leave of absence since late April.
Whether the resignations related to the recent allegations of bullying and racial discrimination could be not be confirmed.
In March, Shana Franklin, mother of two Goliad High School freshman students, addressed the board of trustees during public comment at a board meeting and alleged that one of her children was the target of racial discrimination and threats from another student.
Franklin, who is Black, said her daughter was called the N-word. After Franklin addressed the board, other parents of students in Goliad ISD schools contacted the Advance-Guard with similar allegations of bullying and racial discrimination.
