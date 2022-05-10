Goliad ISD Superintendent Stacy Ackley has taken a professional leave of absence.
Ackley’s request for the leave was accepted by Goliad ISD trustees at a special meeting on April 23.
Trustees appointed Holly Lyon, the school district’s executive director of academic services, as the interim superintendent.
Goliad ISD issued the following news release:
“On April 25th, 2022, the GISD Board of Trustees met and accepted Superintendent Dr. Stacy Ackley’s request for professional leave effective immediately. Holly Lyon will be serving as Interim Superintendent until further notice. Mrs. Lyon has served as GMS Middle School Principal and GISD Executive Director of Academic Services since July 2022.
“As always, GISD is committed to preserving the past and preparing the future. We are focusing on students and staff finishing strong this school year.”
Lyon posted the following message on April 27 on the Goliad ISD website:
“Dear GISD Families, On April 25, 2022, the GISD Board of Trustees accepted Superintendent Dr. Stacy Ackley’s request for professional leave
effective immediately. As we move forward, I have been asked to serve as Interim Superintendent to support a strong finish to the 2021-2022 school year.
“Our children and staff have had many accomplishments this school year! We are committed to supporting your child’s continued success and celebrating individual growth this school year. Your child is our top priority. We look forward to partnering with all families for ideas and suggestions as we plan for next year.
“Together, we will continue to preserve our past and prepare the future. Thank you for your support during this time. If our staff can be of any assistance, please never hesitate to reach out. Please make sure to check the GISD website for current updates regarding end of the year events and key dates. Let’s finish the year strong! Thank you, Holly Lyon GISD Interim Superintendent.”
The school district has received complaints from parents of students about alleged racism and bullying on the campuses.
In April, Goliad High School Principal Missy Gimble was granted a leave of absence. Former Goliad ISD Superintendent Emilio Vargas is acting as interim high school principal.
