Goliad ISD teacher Kimberly Davis was one of 24 educators statewide to be recently added to the Texas Education Agency Teacher Vacancy Task Force.
Davis, who has taught in Goliad ISD for 19 years, was one of over 1,500 teachers nominated for membership to the group.
“I was so excited,” Davis said of her selection. “The interview with the TEA panelists was tough. I’ve never sat in such a tough interview. They were asking questions on such a broad spectrum.”
The task force was created by Governor Greg Abbott to research and determine why there is an increasing number of teaching vacancies throughout the state.
“When it first came out, a lot of people weren’t happy because it was made up mostly of administrators and HR,” Davis said. “So they opened it up again for teachers.”
Davis expressed her interest in joining the Task Force to Goliad ISD administration and was nominated.
“Unbeknownst to me, there were 1,500 applicants,” Davis said.
The 52-member group held its first meeting on June 2.
“I found out in our first meeting that one school district had 250 vacancies,” Davis said. “The vacancies put a burden on the teachers having to combine classes and having larger class sizes.”
Davis, who has taught English and gifted and talented students at Goliad Middle School, said she will be teaching at Goliad Elementary School during the 2022-23 academic year. She will serve one year and meet with other members of the task force once a month.
“I am so honored to have the opportunity to be a voice of Texas teachers on the task force,” Davis said.
