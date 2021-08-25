Goliad Independent School District has announced its policy that healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost this school year.
Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However , the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-22 school year.
While no application or eligibility determination process is required for students to receive free meals this school year, the income eligibility requirement will likely resume in the 2022-23 school year. Therefore, GISD will be sending out applications so that qualifying students will be eligible for the first 30 days of next year.
Also in order to qualify for future PEBT money, FAFSA and ACT/SAT waivers an application must be on file. So parents/guardians are asked to continue to fill out the applications, so that their student can reap all of the benefits offered.