Giving Goliad a clean look is the retirement mission for Clifford Prout, now proprietor of Suddz Carwash for the second time.
Four years since re-acquiring the 111 S. Chilton Ave. location, Prout and wife Esmerelda have worked to make sure Suddz is a prime opportunity for a self-serve or automatic vehicle scrub. On July 29, the duo were the center of attention, rather than giving it to others’ vehicles, as Suddz joined the Goliad Chamber of Commerce.
Prout owned the location for a period in the 1990s before selling Suddz. The reacquisition, he said, was “something to do” during retirement.
When it comes to running an efficient car wash service, Prout stresses availability and “everything working.”
“Customers don’t like coming to a car wash and not getting their money’s worth … I try to keep everything up to grade and running.”
Upgrades to Suddz in the past four years include a renovation of a “pretty old” self-serve wash station, raising the roof of the station, as well as adding a credit card option for payment. Currently, all bays take credit cards, with two Suddz vacuums also accepting credit. Quarters and gold dollar coins can be used for payment as well.
Joining the Prout duo for the Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting were members of the Goliad chamber, as well as Mayor Brenda Moses and members of Goliad’s city council. Prout took the various teams for a tour of Suddz, showing an all-new control center which houses soaps and other necessary ingredients for a smooth scrub.
Prout’s second time around has brought positive attention to a fruitful retirement period.
“The public’s been real appreciative. Having the upgrades and everything like that, it’s a good response.”
