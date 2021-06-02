Goliad Middle School has announced the names of the top 4 eighth grade students for the 2020-21 school year.
Haley Clapsaddle, daugher of Carl and Kathy Clapsaddle, is the valedictorian and a member of the National Junior Honor Society at GMS. She received numerous awards this year, including Top 4 Award, Outstanding Achievement on STAAR, Outstanding Achievement on PSAT, Presidential Award, Top 10% Recognition, Accelerated Reader High Point Award (totaling 234 points for the year), and U.S. History Honors Award.
She was also a member of the sweepstakes award-winning symphonic band, earned 1st Divisions on her University Interscholastic League (UIL) solo, made Region Band, and is also a new member of the Goliad Tiger Band Front Ensemble. She participated in academic UIL and placed 2nd in Dictionary Skills, 1st in Music Memory, 1st in Spelling, 5th in Science II and 3rd in Social Studies.
Her teachers describe her as an avid reader who loves to learn, is very dependable and is a good role model for others.
The class salutatorian is Faith West. Her parents are Winston and Davanna West. West is a member of the NJHS and has received a number of awards including Best Actor award at UIL One Act Play contest, Presidential Award, Outstanding Achievement on STAAR, Outstanding Achievement on PSAT, Top 10% Recognition, Top 4 Award, 8th Grade Theatre Award, Science Honors Award, English Honors Award and the Professional Communication Award.
West served on the GMS Student Council this year as the parliamentarian, was a UIL participant and was on the track team.
West has been described by her teachers as an ambitious student who possesses self awareness and extreme academic competitiveness, is very goal oriented, has a great attitude and works well with everyone she encounters.
Kyndle Krause is the 3rd highest ranked student in her class. She is the daughter of Russell and Kimberly Krause and is a member of the NJHS.
Krause participated in academic UIL and placed 3rd in Number Sense. The awards she received include the Science Honors Award, Algebra I Award, Top 4 Award, Outstanding Achievement on STAAR, Outstanding Achievement on PSAT, Presidential Award and Top 10% Recognition.
She was a cheerleader in both 7th and 8th grades, a member of the GMS Cadet Corp in her 7th grade year, and participated in volleyball, basketball, track and tennis.
Her teachers state that she is quiet, well mannered, ambitious, goal oriented, has a special knack for number sense, and is always willing to lend a helping hand to others.
Serenity Hernandea, daughter of Virginai Hernandez, is the 4th highest ranked student in this year’s 8th grade class. She has received a number of awards this year. Among them are Outstanding Achievement on STAAR, Presidential Award, Top 10% Recognition, Top 4 Award, Algebra I Award and the ELAR Honors Award.
Hernandez is described as being an avid reader who excels academically in all she does and who has a kind soul and cares deeply about others.
Her teachers said she is an incredibly sharp student who is inspirationally inquisitive and motivated to learn in all subjects. They further stated that Hernandez has an amazing work ethic and always goes above and beyond what is asked of her.