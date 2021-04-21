In the wake of February’s deep freeze we in Goliad are now going through the Great Flower Bed Purge of 2021. Plants that were selected to tolerate South Texas winters proved to be no match for what they had to endure this year.
My wife and I have been weeding, watering and watching all around our house these past few weeks in hope that at least some of our various flowering plants survived. Results so far are decidedly mixed.
The salvia bit the dust, as did the jasmine. Our monster Rangoon creeper may be down for the count, but both esperanzas are just peeking from the ground. Plumbago is growing, and I wouldn’t be surprised if our vitek doesn’t bloom in a couple of weeks.
Isn’t it funny how different plants respond to adversity? Ones we thought were tough shrivel up, while others that seem dainty are much more resilient than we expected.
That’s true of our flower beds, and it can be true of our lives as well. We go through trauma of various sorts, emotional dry spells, freezes and more, and they affect us in strange ways. We can feel forgotten, isolated, rejected and defeated. Perhaps we even wonder if God has abandoned us.
But before you give up on God or on yourself- take a cue from my flower bed: First, weed out your worries. Don’t let them choke out the life in your spirit. Second, water the soil of your heart liberally with prayer and worship. One thing hard times should teach us is that we aren’t meant to handle such things on our own. And finally, wait on God.
Consider this advice from the book of James:
“Submit yourselves, then, to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Come near to God and he will come near to you. Wash your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded. Grieve, mourn and wail. Change your laughter to mourning and your joy to gloom. Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will lift you up.” (James 4:7-10 NIV)
God’s work in a wounded heart goes deep. It is healing. But it is seldom instantaneous. So be patient in your difficult times and see if in a little while His new life doesn’t begin to emerge from the frozen roots of your heart. He will in due time lift you up!