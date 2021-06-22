Our reading for this reflection is Luke 7:11-17. Jesus brings the son of a widow back to life. Luke, who was a doctor, is occupied by Jesus as a healer. He uses the healing ministry of Jesus to share with his reader the power and authority, and love and grace of Christ Jesus. He has done so in today’s story.
We in the 21st century must understand the predicament that the widow, a woman in the first century, is in with the death of her son. She is a widow. She has lost her only son to an illness. She is alone. She has no options for her future. Her son was most likely her only resource in life for her survival.
In Luke 2:37, he tells us of the prophetess Anna. You recall Anna? She was in the temple when Jesus’ parents brought Him, as an infant, to the temple for their purification ritual. Anna lived in the temple, she was a widow: the speculation of biblical scholars is that as a widow, if she did not live in the temple, she would be homeless.
Most women in the first century had no power, no authority or no agency in their lives. It was by their father or husband, or if widowed a male child, that women had security. There is, also, another story I am reminded of: the story of Hagar.
In Genesis, when Sarah has convinced Abraham to send Hagar and Ishmael into the wilderness, Hagar, too, has resigned herself and her son to die. What other option does she have? God, however, had a different solution. He provides for her and Ishmael the water needed to survive. In each of these stories we have women who are only able to survive by the power, authority and agency of men. They cannot survive by their own capacity and means, because the system and world they live in is a patriarchy.
This is the world in which the widow of Nain lives, and now her son is dead. Our passage tells us that when Jesus saw her, He had compassion for her. The Greek verb translated as “saw” is “perceived.” Jesus perceives the widow, and He has compassion for her. Then Jesus tells the widow’s son to arise.
In the Greek Jesus says to the young man, “You are being roused.” Jesus has roused the widow’s son, and in doing so He rouses those in the funeral procession; they are stirred.
Remember, when you are convinced that you are helpless and you have no reason for hope, God loves you; God cares for you. God wants each and every one of us to be roused by His loving care and grace and by the knowledge that even when we cannot bring ourselves to believe that God will provide for us that which we need, God has already perceived that which we need. It is in God’s nature to do such.